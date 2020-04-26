Director Kamal accused of sexual harassment by a young Mollywood actress; He calls it a baseless allegation

According to media reports, the actress had lodged a complaint against the director Kamal stating that he had promised the lead role in his next venture, Pranaya Meenukalude Kadal but in return asked for a disgraceful act.

In a shocking piece of news, director and Kerala State Chalchitra Academy Chairman Kamal has been accused of sexual harassment by a young actress from Malayalam film industry. According to media reports, the actress had lodged a complaint against the director stating that he had promised the lead role in his next venture, Pranaya Meenukalude Kadal but in return asked for a disgraceful act. The actress also mentioned that this happened during the shoot of Manju Warrier starrer Ami. The legal notice to the director Kamal was sent on April 26, 2019.

“I was also sexually abused on the side-lines of the shoot of the film Aami, directed by him. He took me to a flat and abused me. Kamal has betrayed my trust in him and he is a wolf in sheep’s clothing. I was also abused at his official residence,” the actress alleged in her complaint. However, Kamal has called it a baseless allegation in an intention to spoil his name.

In a conversation with TOI, Kamal said “This is a baseless allegation. It is true that I had received a legal notice, a year ago. When I contacted my advocate, he said since it was a false allegation, I needed to wait for follow-up action from the other party. That did not happen and so I ignored it.”

He further added that its a “planned propaganda” against him and that he thinks a former employee of Chalachitra Academy is the one who has brought it up. However, he doesn't have enough proof at the moment to prove it.

The daily quoted the director further saying that TV channel is targetting him by broadcasting the news due to his religion. “They have been calling me Kamaluddin Mohamed Majid. Malayalam cinema knows no Kamaluddin, only Kamal. Why haven’t a case been filed? Why didn’t the actress even put a social media post? The casting for my films is done through a casting team and associates,” he added.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Times Of India

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×