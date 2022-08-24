Director Lingusamy opts to pay Rs. 10,000 fine to avoid a 6-month jail sentence in the Cheque bounce case

The Warriorr filmmaker Lingusamy is facing some trouble with the law recently. If the reports doing rounds in the film circuits are to be believed, the Chennai Saidapet Court gave him the option to choose either 6-month jail time or a Rs 10,000 fine in a cheque bounce case. Despite the fact that the director has appealed against the Saidapet Court's verdict at the Madras High Court, he has reportedly paid the fine of Rs 10,000 to avoid the jail sentence.

For those who do not know, Lingusamy's production banner, Thirrupathi Brothers had taken a loan of around Rs 1.3 crore from PVP Capitals in order to direct Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Karthi-led movie Enni Ezhu Naal. As the film shoot continues without repayment of the loan, the PVP Capitals decided to file a case against the Thirrupathi Brothers in Madras High Court. Following a court order to repay the amount, director Lingusamy issued a cash cheque for Rs 1.3 crore to PVP Capitals. However, the check bounced due to insufficient funds in the bank, and hence PVP Capitals filed a check fraud case against director Lingusamy and his brothers in the Saidapet court.

Lingusamy stepped into direction with the 2001 drama Aanandham, starring superstar Mammootty in the lead. He later went on to helm superhit movies like Run in 2002, Sandakozhi in 2005, Paiyaa in 2010, Vettai in 2012, to name a few. The filmmaker and his brother own the production house named Thirrupathi Brothers.

