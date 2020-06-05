Director Maruthi is proud of his daughter as acclaimed Hollywood cinematographer appreciates her photography

Director Maruthi's daughter flaunted her photography skills and her hard work paid off as acclaimed Hollywood cinematographer liked her photos on Instagram.

Director Maruthi is known to bring the best of cinematic experience for the audience on the big screen and has always upped his game when it comes to filmmaking. The Shailaja Reddy Alludu director's daughter Hiya is equally talented and got all the skills like her father. Recently, Maruthi's daughter clicked a few photos and shared it on her social media. The young girl flaunted her photography skills and her hard work paid off as acclaimed Hollywood cinematographer Dan Laustsen liked her photos on Instagram.

Taking to Twitter, the director expressed his happiness about the same. He tweeted, "My daughter @Hiya2576 is super happy & says John wick DOP dan laustsen liked her photography on insta..She captured the photo with cell phone light. Proud of my child." Like every father, director Maruthi is over the moon and is super happy for his daughter. South actresses like Raashi Khanna, Lavanya also commented and appreciated the same.

Maruthi is extremely supportive and keeps sharing his daughter's work on Twitter. Recently, he tweeted, "Feeling pleasure of working as asst for my daughter Hiya's photography...Here are some more pics she clicked today."

Check it out below:

My daughter @Hiya2576 is super happy & says John wick DOP dan laustsen liked her photography on insta She captured the photo with cell phone light. Proud of my child https://t.co/HZdMNzMeK9 pic.twitter.com/OFoOUsXzeF — Director Maruthi (@DirectorMaruthi) June 5, 2020

Feeling pleasure of working as asst for my daughter Hiya's photography

Here are some more pics she clicked today. #StayHomeStaySafe#HomeQuarantinehttps://t.co/iczsrs5kuQ pic.twitter.com/BYDDKO1xzB — Director Maruthi (@DirectorMaruthi) March 30, 2020

Meanwhile, recent reports were doing rounds that Maruthi has finished the scripting of his next film, and he is looking forward to signing an A-list actor. However, he clarified on Twitter and wrote, ''Saw few articles about my next film in a section of media, Thanks for the interest, But I am still writing script & it will take some time to finish it, will let you know once I am done with it, this is the ONLY news I have rest all are WRONG :) Thank you media friends #Staysafe.''

Saw few articles about my next film in a section of media , Thanks for the interest

But I am still writing script & it will take some time to finish it, will let you knw once I am done with it

this is the ONLY news I have rest all are WRONG :)

Thank you media friends #Staysafe — Director Maruthi (@DirectorMaruthi) April 8, 2020

Credits :Twitter

