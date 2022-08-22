Director N Lingusamy and his brother sentenced to 6 months imprisonment

The Warriorr director N Lingusamy has landed in trouble. The Paiyaa fame director has been sentenced to 6 months imprisonment by a Saidapet court in a cheque fraud case. In a hearing today at the Saidapet session court, the judge announced 6 months' imprisonment for Lingusamy and his brother Subash Chandra.

N Lingusamy was dragged to the court after a cheque worth Rs 1.03 crore bounced. A case was filed against the director for the same by a production company, PVP Capital after Linguswamy did not repay the money he had bought from the production house a few years ago. Reportedly, he surrendered a cheque to the production house, which has bounced. Meanwhile, the director and his brother have decided to re-appeal the verdict at the Madras High Court.

Lingusamy made his directorial debut with the Mammootty starrer family drama Aanandham in 2001. He is known for movies like Run (2002), Sandakozhi (2005), Paiyaa (2010) and Vettai (2012).

The director and his brother own a production house- Thirupathi Brothers.

