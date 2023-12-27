Director Naveen Medaram breaks silence on Nandamuri Kalyan Ram starrer Devil controversy; pens emotional note

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s upcoming film Devil: The British Secret Agent has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. The film is all set to hit the theaters on December 29, and the makers of the film have been keeping themselves busy with the last-minute promotions of the film.

Devil: The British Secret Agent has had a roller coaster ride. The film was initially helmed by Naveen Medaram. However, for unspecified reasons midway through the film’s production, the directorial credits shifted to producer Abhishek Nami. There were no clarifications issued by the concerned parties as well. In the latest update, Naveen Medaram finally broke his silence on the incident via social media. He shared an emotional post on his Instagram, expressing his disheartenment at the incident.

Naveen Medaram reveals he shot Devil for 105 days

Taking to his social media, Naveen Medaram revealed that Devil was a result of his efforts for three years. He wrote: “From conceptualising the script to developing the screenplay, meticulously selecting costumes to fabrics, choosing locations to designing sets, every element of the film bears my personal touch, realising my artistic vision.”

He further added that he had even shot the film for 105 days in locations like Karaikudi, Vizag, and Hyderabad, and added that Devil was his own creation. The director also mentioned that for him, it will always be “a film by Naveen Medaram”.

Furthermore, Naveen clarified that his silence did not translate to any wrongdoings from his side, and mentioned that the controversy is a result of a few careless decisions that were driven by ego and greed. He also added that he has not taken any legal action against any individual or the film.

However, the director also expressed his disheartenment for not being credited as the film’s director, despite his efforts, and vowed to come back stronger. He also expressed his gratitude to Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, and mentioned that he had given his 100% for the film. He further urged fans to watch the film in theaters and assured them that the film would be a blockbuster. He concluded the note by announcing that he had signed a new film, and was working on its script.

It is noteworthy that since the beginning of the controversy, the Bimbisara actor has refrained from talking about it as well.

More about Devil

Apart from Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, the film features an ensemble cast including Samyuktha Menon, Elnaaz Norouzi, Mark Bennington, and many more in prominent roles. Devil has been bankrolled by Devansh Nama, Mohit Rawlyani, and Abhishek Nama under the banner of Abhishek Pictures, while Harshvardhan Rameshwar has composed the music for the film. Sounder Rajan has taken care of the film’s cinematography as well.

