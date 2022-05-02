Director Parthiban angrily throws a mic at the audience in Iravin Nizhal event and shocks AR Rahman

Director Parthiban lost his cool and was angry at the audience at the song launch event of his upcoming film Iravin Nizhal. AR Rahman, who composed music for the film, attended the event and was shocked by the director's act. At the event, Parthiban lost his cool and threw the microphone at the audience. Later, after understanding his mistake, Parthiban apologised for losing his cool and said that he was under a lot of pressure and didn't think it through.

Parthiban and AR Rahman launched the first song of their upcoming film Iravin Nizhal at a grand event in Chennai. The teaser from Iravin Nizhal was released at a star-studded event. While the duo were conversing with the audience, Robo Shankar asked the director to pass the microphone but he lost his cool and said, "You should have asked this before," as he threw the mic.

Later, Parthiban later apologised for not maintaining his calm and justified that he was under a lot of pressure after sleepless nights.

Iravin Nizhal is the first non-linear single-shot film. The movie features Parthiban, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Anandha Krishnan and Brigida Saga in key roles. The music for the movie is composed by AR Rahman. The story of the movie is about a 50-year-old man who looks back at his life. The film will screen at the Cannes Film Festival and is expected to release in the Summer of 2022.]

