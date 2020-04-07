Director Perarasu thanks fans for their thunderous response post the telecast of Thalapathy Vijay’s Thirupachi

Taking to Twitter, director Perarasu thanked fans for their love after his film with Thalpathy Vijay, Thirupachi was telecasted on a TV channel.

Whenever Thalapathy Vijay’s movies are being telecasted on TV channels, social media is being taken over by the fans of the actor. Just a few days after Ghilli, Vijay’s Thirupachi was telecasted on a TV channel, which again took the social media by storm. Fans shared their favourite scenes from the film and lauded the actor for his performance so much so that it reached the film’s director Perarasu. Taking to Twitter, the director thanked fans for the overwhelming response.

He wrote on Twitter, “I received several calls and people appreciated me for the film, as though it was released yesterday. Thank you for the overwhelming response”. It is to be noted that just like Ghilli, Thirupachi too had Trisha Krishnan as the female lead. The emotional entertainer had all entertaining aspects including some amazing songs, power-packed stunt and rib-tickling comedy tracks. Anyone who watches the film would want to have a brother like Vijay.

Director Perarasu and Vijay have collaborated in two movies namely Thirupachi and Sivakasi, and both turned out to be blockbuster hits. Meanwhile, Vijay was last seen in Atlee’s Bigil. He will be next seen in Master, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film has Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist. While the makers had planned to release the movie in the second week of April, the release date has been postponed due to the current COVID-19 situation.

