Director Ramesh Kitty arrested in Kichcha Sudeep's threat letter case; Deets inside

Last month, Kichcha Sudeep received a threat letter to leak his private videos on social media. The actor filed an FIR under several sections of the IPC. Now, as per interrogation, the director and close friend of Sudeep, Ramesh Kitty, has been arrested by Bengaluru police.

Bengaluru Police arrested the film director and president of Sudeep Charitable Trust. According to reports, there has been a misunderstanding between Kitty and Sudeep due to the trust. Kitty alleged that the Kannada actor cheated him after he invested 2 crores. Following this, the director sent a threat letter to Kichcha Sudeep. Police suspect that more people are involved in the case and an investigation is underway. More details are awaited.

Kichcha Sudeep received a threat letter

On April 5, the threat letter for Kichcha Sudeep was received by his manager and reportedly it contained derogatory language. The Vikrant Rona actor reacted to the threat letter and said he knows someone from the industry sent him. Reacting to the threat letter, Sudeep said, “Yes, I have received a threat letter and I know who sent it to me. I know it is from someone in the film industry. I will give a befitting reply to them. I will work in favour of those who stand by my side in my tough times."

Meanwhile, he received the threat letter when he announced joining the politics for Karnataka elections. The actor joined Narendra Modi's BJP party to campaign with CM Basavaraj Bommai.

Upcoming films

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kichcha Sudeep has signed three films, which are yet to be announced officially. The actor is all set to announce his next in the coming days. A few days ago, he shared that he will reveal details about his upcoming project on June 1. He further shared that the promo shoot of his upcoming film will go on floors on May 22.

