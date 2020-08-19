  1. Home
Director Sanjana Reddy clears the air on her health: I’m back home and all fine

Director Sanjana Reddy said that she was admitted to hospital due to fever and is all fine now. She also mentioned about being back to routine.
Tollywood director Sanjana Reddy was recently admitted to a private hospital due to high fever. However, reports started doing rounds that she was shifted to Intensive Critical Care (ICU) after her condition became critical and that she was put on ventilator support. She was not critical as rumours suggested. Speaking to Pinkvilla, director Sanjana Reddy cleared the air regarding her health condition. The Raju Gadu said that she was admitted to hospital due to fever and is all fine now. She also mentioned about being back to routine and enjoying her badminton sessions amid lockdown. 

Sanjana Reddy says, "I’m back home and to my routine of reading books, playing with my pets and badminton. I’m so happy as I'm spending full time with my parents and learning some cooking tips and also taking the changing lifestyle suggestions from them." Sanjana Reddy has also resumed workout and was recently spotted at a gym in Hyderabad. Also, spotted at the same gym was Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda. Well, the young director has recovered and there is nothing to worry. 

Meanwhile, Sanjana Reddy is working on the biopic of Karnam Malleswari, the first Indian woman medalist at the Olympics. The film is bankrolled and being written by Kona Venkat. 

Sanjana made her directorial debut with Raj Tarun-starrer Raju Gadu (2018). 

