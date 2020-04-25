Director Selvaraghavan OPENS UP about the sequel to Dhanush starrer Pudhupettai

Director Selvaraghavan, who directed Dhanush's Pudhupettai, opened up about the second installment of the film.

Dhanush and his director brother Selvaraghavan have already delivered three megahit movies in Kollywood - Pudhupettai, Mayakkam Enna and Kadhal Konden. It will be fair to say that they are timeless classics as all the three films were megahits and critically acclaimed too. Now, after director Selvaraghavan hinted at teaming up with Dhanush and at the sequel to the film Pudhupettai, it caught social by storm as fans of the director and the actor went gaga. A couple of months back, Selvaraghavan started it by sharing a picture on Twitter, captioning it, “Giving final touch to my next script”.

Now, the director in an interview with Behindwoods stated that Pudhupettai 2 is one of the most challenging scripts and that he has not yet decided if it would be treated as a sequel or a prequel. In the picture that Selvaraghavan posted on Twitter earlier this year, one can notice names like ‘Kumaru’ and many things relevant to Pudhupettai. For the unversed, Dhanush’s name in the film was ‘Kokki Kumaru’, and the director had earlier hinted at a sequel for one of his films.

Though people have been anticipating for the sequel of Radhakrishnan Parthiban and Karthi starrer Aayirathil Oruvan, fans of Dhanush are happy to see the name on the script of Selvaraghavan. Meanwhile, Dhanush’s Pattas hit the big screens on January 2020. His next film Karnan, with Pariyerum Perumal fame Mari Selvaraj was wrapped up recently. Dhanush’s film with Karthik Subbaraj, Jagame Thandhiram has had its title look released a couple of months ago.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Behindwoods

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×