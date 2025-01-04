Director Shankar expresses shock at Anurag Kashyap’s claim that Game Changer was edited like Instagram reels

Game Changer starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani is releasing on January 10, 2025, coinciding with Sankranti celebrations this year. As the movie is just days away from release, the director was seen reacting to Anurag Kashyap’s comments on the action thriller.

In a report by The Hindu, director Shankar addressed his movie Game Changer being in the likes of Instagram Reels. The veteran director said, “I didn’t say anything about Reels. I think we should be able to convey our thoughts quickly and easily. When we fail to do so, we allow the audiences the spaced to get distracted.”

“I believe the film should be engaging and editor Ruben has managed to achieve that in Game Changer. I didn’t know Anurag had said this and I’m shocked, especially coming from such a genuine place,” the director added.

Talking more about the same, Shankar addressed how the current generation of the audience is impatient. The director believes that the audience gets easily distracted in just ten minutes and during that time, they would go on social media and talk about the film. However, Shankar claims that Game Changer is a fast-paced movie and it doesn’t allow anyone to look here and there.

The comment on Game Changer’s pace and Kashyap’s comment arose after the latter had appeared in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India. During his conversation, the Dev D director revealed that was saddened that Shankar allegedly claimed to have made Game Changer in the likes of Instagram Reels.

Advertisement

Underling that he himself doesn’t know what Shankar meant and could only witness it when Game Changer came out, Kashyap criticized filmmakers for creating things with the perception of what the audience wants. Highlighting how the audiences are an amalgamation of several individuals and particular sections would enjoy every kind of content, the director concluded, “Filmmakers who, at one point, were like chefs for me, creating things, are becoming caterers.”

Coming to the movie Game Changer, the film starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles is a political action thriller, directed by Shankar. The film features the RRR actor as an IAS officer who sets out to fight corruption existing within the political system, struggling to conduct fair elections.

ALSO READ: Ram Charan on contemplating asking director Shankar to make direct Telugu film: ‘He should have done a film with my dad…’