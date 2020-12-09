Director Shankar highly praises THESE three recently released South films; Says he enjoyed watching them

While he said that GV Prakash’s background for Soorarai Pottru was soulful, he lauded the cinematography by Edwin Sakay for the film Andhaghaaram and said that the BGM by Prashant Pillai in Jallikattu was remarkable.

In the recent past, three South films that received applause from the audience are Soorarai Pottru, Jallikattu and Andhaghaaram. Invariably, almost all those who watched these film had only good things to say about them. While several celebrities have lauded the films, the most recent one is from ace director Shankar. He took to his Twitter space and lauded these three films for three different aspects that he enjoyed the most.

While he said that GV Prakash’s background for Soorarai Pottru was soulful, he lauded the cinematography by Edwin Sakay for the film Andhaghaaram and said that the BGM by Prashant Pillai in Jallikattu was remarkable. He wrote, “Recently enjoyed... Soorarai potru movie, with soulful music by GV Prakash. Excellent cinematography by Edwin sakay in the movie Andhaghaaram. Remarkable and really different Background score by Prashant pillai for the Malayalam film Jallikkattu”.

Soorarai potru movie, with soulful music by GV Prakash. Excellent cinematography by Edwin sakay in the movie Andhaghaaram. Remarkable and really different Background score by Prashant pillai for the Malayalam film Jallikkattu — Shankar Shanmugham (@shankarshanmugh) December 8, 2020

Directed by Sudha Kongara, Soorarai Pottru was based on the life of Air Deccan’s CEO Captain Gopinath. The film has Suriya and Aparna Balamurali in the leading roles. Lijo Jose Pellissery directed the Mollywood flick Jallikattu was based on the short story titled Maoist which was penned by S Hareesh and it has Antony Varghese, Chemban Vinod Jose, Santhy Balachandran, Jaffer Idukki, Tinu Pappachan and Thomman Kunju in the lead roles. Andhaghaaram, which was the most recent OTT release, has Arjun Das as the lead actor and it was directed by V. Vignarajan.

