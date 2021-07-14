Director Shankar makes a surprise visit on the sets of Ram Pothineni’s RAPO19 in Chennai; See PHOTOS

Director Shankar paid a visit to the sets of Ram Pothineni starrer RAPO19 in Chennai, directed by N Lingusamy. The makers shared a series of photos from the sets on social media.

Ram Pothineni, popularly known as the energetic star of Tollywood, is one of the famous and talented actors. The actor is all set to make his debut in Tamil with an upcoming bilingual movie with director N Lingusamy. This movie is tentatively referred to as RAPO19 and is one of the anticipated movies of the South. RAPO19 recently went on to the floors in Chennai. As the team of RAPO19 is currently shooting in Chennai, director Shankar made a surprise visit on the sets and met Ram Pothineni and Lingusamy.

The makers of the film took to social media and shared a couple of photos with Shankar and the team. The makers wrote in the tweet, "Director @shankarshanmugh visited the sets of our #RAP019 today and interacted with Ustaad @ramsayz@dirlingusamy and team. We humbly thank #Shankar garu for this kind gesture.” Shankar was accorded a warm welcome by the cast and crew of RAPO19 including Ram, Lingusamy, Krithi Shetty, and veteran actress Nadhiya. The director also listened to a song from the film and said that it was nice and melodious.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Amala Paul sets the internet on fire in co ord set dress as she promotes her web series Kudi Yedamithe

RAPO19 is a bilingual venture and is being shot in Telugu and Tamil languages simultaneously. This movie will mark the Tamil debut of both Ram Pothineni and Krithi Shetty as well as the Telugu debut of the director Lingusamy. Music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Anbariv, the action director duo, has been roped in for action sequences. RAPO19 is produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the banner of Srinivasaa Silver Screen.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×