Director Shankar reveals why he thinks Ram Charan’s Game Changer will work with audiences and how it is different from his other films

Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and directed by Shankar, is just hours away from its release on January 10, 2025. As the film makes its way to the big screen, director Shankar commented on why he believes the movie will resonate well with audiences and how it stands apart from his previous films.

In a recent interview with SS Music, director Shankar said, “In earlier interviews, I have expressed how fond I am of mass masala movies like Dhill, Dhool, Ghilli, and more. I enjoy them very much, including Telugu films like Pokiri and Okkadu.”

“These films are so racy and entertaining for me. Since I like such movies, I have always wanted to make one like that. When I saw the script of Game Changer , I felt it had the scope to create something similar to those films,” the director added.

Speaking further about the Ram Charan starrer, Shankar revealed that the film centers on a battle between an honest officer and a politician. As their rivalry plays out, the officer uncovers a backstory that adds another layer to the narrative.

Highlighting what audiences might enjoy about the film, Shankar said, “The film is very fast-paced. It doesn’t get stuck in one place and moves ahead quickly. Additionally, it has elements that audiences expect from me as well.”

Concluding his remarks, Shankar mentioned that the movie authentically showcases government procedures and the limitations faced by the officer. It also includes music, action, dance, romance, and emotional elements.

As for Game Changer, the film features Ram Charan in the role of an IAS officer who takes a stand against corruption in the political system. With Kiara Advani as the co-lead, the movie also stars Anjali, Samuthirakani, Srikanth, and several others in key roles.

