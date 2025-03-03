Director Shankar REVIEWS Aadhi Pinishetty’s horror movie Sabdham; says ‘happy to see a new approach based on sound...’

Aadhi Pinishetty’s Sabdham was released in theaters on February 28th and opened to differing reviews from the audience. Three days after its release, legendary filmmaker Shankar Shanmugham shared his review of Sabdham.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Shankar penned down his thoughts after watching the film: “Happy to see a new approach based on sound in a horror film. The director’s technical strengths and engaging storytelling are noteworthy.”

Further talking about the film’s positives, Shankar revealed, “The pre-interval sequence was an unexpected ‘sound’ play!” The ace director then went on to laud Aadhi Pinishetty’s screen presence, also praising S. S. Thaman’s music.

Read the official post here:

Sabdham is a Tamil-language film starring Aadhi Pinishetty, Lakshmi Menon, Redin Kingsley, Laila, and others in key roles. The film has been written and directed by Arivazhagan Venkatachalam. The film has been jointly produced by Siva and S. Banupriya Siva under 7G Films and Alpha Frames.

S. S. Thaman has composed the film’s original soundtrack and background score. Arun Bathmanaban and V. J. Sabu Joseph handled the film’s cinematography and editing, respectively.

Sabdham follows the story of Rooban, a ghost investigator who acts as a communication medium for the dead souls to fulfill their wishes. He is asked to investigate a series of deaths that take place around a medical college in Munnar, questioning his core beliefs.

Sabdham marks the second collaboration between Aadhi and director Arivazhagan Venkatachalam. The duo has previously worked together in a horror mystery titled Eeram, which was highly acclaimed upon its release in 2009.

It is no surprise that Shankar has tweeted about the film, as the director has always been the frontrunner in initiating and encouraging different attempts in the Tamil film industry.

Shankar is undeniably one of the most influential directors in Indian cinema but the legendary filmmaker is currently going through a bit of a rough patch. His last two films, Indian 2 and Game Changer have underperformed massively at the box office and have also been critically bashed.

However, if there is anyone who can stage a comeback, it is Shankar S. The director is currently working on the script for his upcoming film, an adaptation of the Tamil literary classic Velpari.