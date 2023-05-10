Director Shankar shares an exciting update about Ram Charan's Game Changer and Kamal Haasan's Indian 2

Director Shankar is currently directing two most anticipated films, Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 and Ram Charan's Game Changer. Today, he took to Twitter and shared a new update about the shoots of both films. The director wrapped up the climax schedule of Game Changer and is all set to begin the schedule with Kamal Haasan for Indian 2.

On May 9, director Shankar took to Twitter to share a photo of himself and shared an update on Game Changer and Indian 2. He announced the most important and electrifying climax of Game Changer with Ram Charan being wrapped up. Now, he will move to the sets of Indian 2 to shoot for silver bullet sequences with Kamal Haasan. The release dates of the film have not yet been announced. However, it is anticipated that they will hit the cinema halls towards the end of 2023 or early 2024.

Check out Shankar's update about Game Changer and Indian 2 here:

Game Changer and Indian 2's shoot schedules

On April 18, Shankar began shooting for the climax of Game Changer after wrapping up the South Africa schedule of Kamal Haasan's Indian 2. The team shot for major intense action sequences in the African country.

Coming to Game Changer, the shoot is progressing at a brisk phase. According to reports, Ram Charan is expected to take a break from work as he is set to welcome his newborn very soon. He is said to be trying to wrap up major portions before itself as he wants to enjoy fatherhood for a period of time.

About Game Changer and Indian 2

Indian 2 is the sequel of the same name, which was released in 1996. Kamal Hassan reprises his role as Senapathy, an ex-freedom fighter turned vigilante who fights against corruption. Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simha, and Siddharth and others will be seen in key roles. Udayanidhi Stalin of Red Giant Movies is bankrolling Indian 2 in association with Lyca Productions. Anirudh Ravichander is the music composer.

Game Changer is an action drama with contemporary politics in the backdrop. Kiara Advani is the female lead of the film. The gripping story of the film has been provided by director Karthik Subbaraju, while music is composed by S Thaman

ALSO READ: NBK108: Arjun Rampal to lock horns with Balakrishna in his South debut film; Begins shoot in Hyderabad