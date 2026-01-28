Director Shankar to begin his magnum opus Velpari under strict budget rules after Game Changer’s response?

Director Shankar is yet to announce his next project after the Ram Charan starrer Game Changer hit the big screens in 2025. Now, nearly a year after its release, it appears that the filmmaker is set to kickstart his next venture soon, albeit with strict budget constraints.

Director Shankar to begin his magnum opus Velpari?

According to a report by Valai Pechu, director Shankar’s long-awaited film Velpari is finally seeing the light of day after initially struggling to find a producer. Reports suggest that the project will be bankrolled by Pen Media on a massive scale.

However, following the underwhelming response to Shankar’s Indian 2 and Game Changer, the makers are reportedly keen on maintaining strict control over the budget and shooting schedule. The director has allegedly been asked to provide an exact budget estimate and the number of shooting days in a written statement to ensure the project does not go over budget.

In line with this, the filmmaker has reportedly begun pre-production while preparing a precise budget estimation for the film. That said, this remains speculative for now, with no official confirmation from the makers.

For those unaware, Velpari is based on the novel Veera Yuga Nayagan Vel Pari by Su Venkatesan. The film narrates the story of how the Chera, Chola, and Pandya empires sought to overthrow the tribal king Vel Paari and the events that led to it.

Shankar’s previous movie

Director Shankar last helmed the Ram Charan starrer Game Changer. The political action drama revolves around an honest IAS officer who takes on corruption and abuse of power within the political system, locking horns with powerful individuals. During his fight for justice, he also uncovers truths about his past that are connected to present-day events.

Featuring Ram Charan in dual roles, the film also starred Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Anjali, Jayaram, Meka Srikanth, and several others in key roles. Game Changer was released in theatres during Sankranti 2025 but received an underwhelming response from both critics and audiences. The film is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Looking ahead, Shankar had earlier announced a sequel to Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2, titled Indian 3. However, there has been no official update regarding its release so far.

