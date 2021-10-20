Director Shankar's son in law Rohit booked in connection to a sexual harassment case of a 16 year old girl

In a shocking piece of news, a case has been filed against director Shankar's son-in-law Rohit and 5 others in a minor girl's sexual harassment case. Rohit Damodaran, who is also a cricketer, has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Mettupalyam police station in connection with the sexual harassment of a 16-year-old girl.

According to a report in DT Next, the girl had first raised her voice and registered a complaint of sexual harassment to the management against coach Thamaraikannan, coach of Siechem Madurai Panthers in the Tamil Nadu Premier League. However, when no action was taken against him, she reached out to Puducherry Child Welfare Committee (PCWC).

Following the complaint, PCWC registered a case at the Mettupalyam police station against coaches Thamaraikannan and Jeyakumar, Siechem Madurai Panthers cricket club president Damodaran and his son Rohit and secretary Venkat. Reportedly, the cops are yet to arrest the accused.

More details on the case are awaited.

Rohit Damodaran is the son of industrialist Damodaran, owner of the Madurai Panthers cricket team in TNPL (Tamil Nadu Premier League).

Indian 2 director Shankar's daughter Aishwarya got married to the TNPL cricketer Rohit Damodaran on 27 June this year in Mahabalipuram. It was a private wedding attended by close friends and family members.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian, and Member of Legislative Assembly and actor Udhayanidhi Stalin had also attended the wedding ceremony.

