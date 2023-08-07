Director Siddique in critical condition after he suffers a heart attack, Reports

Director Siddique has reportedly suffered a heart attack. Reports suggest that he is currently in critical condition.

Aug 07, 2023
PC: IMDb
Malayalam cinema’s favorite director, Siddique, has reportedly suffered a heart attack. Reports suggest that he is in the hospital in a critical state. He has been admitted to the hospital after suffering a heart attack around 3 in the afternoon. As per the latest reports, he has been admitted to Amrita Hospital in Kochi. 

Siddique’s health has been reported to be critical at this stage. He has been undergoing treatment for his ailments for some time now. 

Credits: asianet news

