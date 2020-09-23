Director SS Rajamouli faces THIS hurdle in resuming the filming of his next film RRR?

As per news reports, one of the hurdles faced by the ace filmmaker is to get all the actors in time for the crucial schedule that the director and makers are reportedly planning.

The latest news update about the highly anticipated film RRR, states that the director SS Rajamouli is facing a tough task on making a schedule for the film. The latest news reports about the much awaited film RRR states that the makers want to resume the filming work. But, one of the hurdles faced by the ace filmmaker is to get all the actors in time for the crucial schedule that the director and makers are reportedly planning.

The film RRR has Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead. The upcoming film, RRR will also feature Bollywood actress and actor . The latest news reports about the SS Rajamouli directorial states that Alia Bhatt still has to allot fresh dates for the filming of RRR. The news reports about the Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer states that the major hurdle for the makers is to make sure all the necessary actors are available for the shoot as and when it resumes.

The previous news reports about the SS Rajamouli film also state how the trial shoot of the film was unfortunately cancelled and later on news came to light that the director and his family had tested positive for COVID 19. Not just the makers of the RRR even other southern filmmakers are looking forward to resuming the shoot for their respective films. Due to COVID 19 pandemic, all the filming work had come to a complete standstill.

