Director Sundar C tests positive for COVID 19, wife Khushbu Sundar reveals he is well but admitted to hospital

Director and actor Sundar C has tested positive for COVID-19, a few days after the Tamil Nadu elections. The director's wife and actress Khushbu Sundar took to Twitter and shared about the same. She also revealed that he is doing well but admitted to the hospital for precautionary measures. She wrote, "Hi, my husband #SundarC has tested #Covid19 positive today eve. He is doing well but admitted to the hospital for precautionary measures. Request anyone who has been in contact with him to please isolate yourself and get tested immediately. Pls prayer for his speedy recovery."

Meanwhile, fans and well-wishers have been sending speedy recovery wishes to Sundar C in the comment section. She has been replying to each comment with Thank You. The actress turned politician is overwhelmed with the love and concern being shows for Sundar S. In her next tweet, she penned a thank you note and wrote, "She wrote, "My heartfelt thanks to everyone for all those get well soon wishes for my husband. The warmth is overwhelming. I am sure it will help him to heal n get well soon faster. He is doing good. He sends his best regards with a smile. I am touched at the love n strength sent across (sic)."

Hi, my husband #SundarC has tested #Covid19 positive today eve. He is doing well but admitted in hospital for precautionary measures. Request anyone who has been in contact with him to please isolate yourself and get tested immediately. Pls prayer for his speedy recovery. — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) April 10, 2021 My heartfelt thanks to everyone for all those get well soon wishes for my husband. The warmth is overwhelming. I am sure it will help him to heal n get well soon faster. He is doing good. He sends his best regards with a smile. I am touched at the love n strength sent across. — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) April 11, 2021

Meanwhile, Khushbu Sundar will be seen in Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe. The superstar has commenced the shoot in Hyderabad. The film is directed by Siruthai Siva and it also stars Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu Sundar and Meena among others.

