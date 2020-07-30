Director Suseenthiran’s next with Jai as the lead actor to be based on COVID 19?

The shoot is expected to start as soon as the lockdown is lifted and it will happen in the director’s native Oddanchatram and Theni.

Director Suseenthiran’s last films Suttu Pidikka Utharavu and Genius were critically acclaimed. Now, a new report has come up, which suggests that the director will be joining hands with Chennai 28 fame actor Jai for his next film. Apparently, the film will be a thriller based on the ongoing global pandemic COVID 19. According to The Times Of India, the film will also have Barathiraja and Smruthi Venkat in key supporting roles.

The shoot is expected to start as soon as the lockdown is lifted and it will happen in the director’s native Oddanchatram and Theni. Apparently, the cast and crew will not receive their remuneration upfront and they will receive their salaries from the film’s business. The director has already finalised the cast and crew, and it is expected that he will announce it officially soon. It should be noted that Idharkku Thaane Aasaippattai Balakumara director Gokul also recently announced a film based on the pandemic.

The English daily quoted a source as saying, “Apart from Jai, the film will also star Barathirajaa, Smruthi Venkat, Divya Duraisamy, Harish Uthaman, Bala Saravanan and Kaali Venkat, among others. Velraj will be handling the cinematography, and Ajesh is composing the music. Set entirely in a village, the film will be a thriller revolving around events that take place during the coronavirus pandemic. All the required permissions to shoot have been obtained, and the team will start work as soon as there’s a go-ahead for film shoots from the government.”

