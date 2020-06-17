Director of Thalapathy Vijay & Priyanka Chopra’s Thamizhan gets producer’s help to pay for COVID 19 treatment

Filmmaker Majith, who directed Thalapathy Vijay and Priyanka Chopra starrer Thamizhan, received help from producer Kotpadi K Rajesh to pay for his COVID 19 treatment.

Popular Kollywood filmaker Majith, who rose to fame after his directorial debut of Thalapathy Vijay’s Tamizhan, was undergoing treatment for the pandemic COVID 19 at a private hospital in Chennai. What came as a good piece of news was the director recovered from the deadly disease. However, he sought the help of his family and friends to help him with financial aid after he was unable to pay the hospital bills. This news made the headlines as fans shared it across all social media platforms.

Apparently, the hospital management initially estimated that the bill would be around Rs 2 lakh. However, when he was about to be discharged, the bill amount turned out to be more than Rs 4 lakh. Producer Kotpadi K Rajesh, who came to know about the director’s situation, offered him financial aid to pay the hospital bills. Thanking the producer’s generous act, people on social media are now lauding the producer’s timely help.

Tamil Nadu is one of the worst-hit states in India from COVID 19. Meanwhile, Majith’s film Thamizhan had Thalapathy Vijay and as the leading actors, while Nassar and Revathy played supporting roles. The film was about an aimless youth, who turns into an aspiring lawyer after a series of events.

