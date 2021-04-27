  1. Home
Director Thamira passes away in Chennai due to COVID 19 complications

Thamira will be remembered for his work in the industry and had directed both Bharathiraja and Balachandar in one film.
In a shocking piece of news, director Thamira passed away today in Chennai due to COVID-19. Known for his work in films like Rettaisuzhi and Aan Devathai, Thamira was reportedly undergoing treatment at Maya Hospital in Ashok Pillar, Chennai. Filmmaker Arun Vaidyanathan took to Twitter and expressed his shock over Thamira's sudden demise. "Oh my GOD. He directed both Bharathiraja and Balachandar in one film. Rest in peace Thamira sir," he wrote on Twitter. Fans and celebs from the industry are offering condolences to the director's family on social media. 

The director's last post on Facebook, which was shared on April 11 read, "There is no such thing as love to conquer this world, and get rid of the anger he had in him." According to media reports, Thamira was working on a script when he was diagnosed with COVID-19. Only yesterday, Kannada film producer Ramu passed away due to COVID-19. The 52-year-old producer who married actress Malashree was being treated at M S Ramaiah hospital where he took his last breath.

Sriimurali took to Twitter and wrote, “This is shocking, One of my earliest Producers and a wonderful neighbour you were Ramu Sir and more than that a kind human. I cannot imagine what Mallakka and the kids are going through.KFI lost a fantastic producer today. I will miss you, Sir. Rest in peace."

