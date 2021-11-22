Director TJ Gnanvel shares official statement as he reacts to Jai Bhim controversy: Unfair to drag Suriya

Suriya's Jai Bhim, which became a blockbuster hit, has been in limelight with back-to-back controversies. With legal notices to death threats, the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) attacked Suriya and the team of Jai Bhim foe alleging that certain scenes in the film tarnished the image of the Vanniyar community. Now, the director has finally reacted to the controversy and said it is unfair to drag Suriya.

In the film, a calendar with the photo of 'Agni Kundam' is displayed in the background. Incidentally, Agni Kundam is a symbol that represents Vanniyar Sangam and the community.

TJ Gnanavel, in his statement, revealed that no one who watched the film before the OTT release noticed the calendar. He said, "If we had noticed, I would have removed it before the film's release. When the film released on November 1, many pointed out the calendar. Before the controversy erupted, we started making plans to remove the symbol and the calendar. I thought people would understand our intention when we made the change. As a director, I should take responsibility. It is unfair to ask Suriya to take responsibility for this controversy. As a producer and actor, Suriya portrayed the role to shed light on the problems meted out to the tribal community. I would like to apologise to him for all that he has been put through. "

His statement further read, "Jai Bhim does not target or shame a particular person or any community. I would like to apologise to those who were offended. My heartfelt thanks to members of the film fraternity, political outfits, social activists, media and many faceless members who supported us during difficult times."

Suriya also received death threats due to this controversy and armed forces deployed at his Chennai house. However, fans stood with him throughout and he recently thanked for their support and love.

