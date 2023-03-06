Director Venkatesh Maha abuses Yash's KGF 2 Rocky character; Fans demand an apology

Venkatesh Maha, known for movies like C/o Kancharapalem and Modern Love Hyderabad, has made a controversial remark on KGF Chapter 2 and Yash's Rocky character. During a round table interview with other filmmakers– Nandini Reddy, Indraganti Mohana Krishna, Shiva Nirvana, and Vivek Athreya, Venkatesh Maha cracked a joke on Prashanth Neel's KGF 2. He did not stop there as he abused the protagonist, Yash's Rocky bhai character saying, "Nee*h Ka*ine Ku*te."

Sounding agitated while narrating the same, the director-turned-actor said he feels absurd when the protagonist’s mother wants him to get all the gold and become rich with the help of people in KGF by barely giving them anything. While a lot of fans support Maha for expressing his point of view as a director, many have threatened to ban his films in Karnataka if he doesn't apologise to Yash for his controversial remark. His way of expressing his opinion has backfired.

"First ask sorry to @TheNameIsYash and his fans and to entire kannadigas, otherwise you will face further consequences..you bludy attention seeker," a Twitter user comments as Maha's statement went viral on social media.

Another wrote, "From his words,It is clear @mahaisnotanoun he liked the movie very much but was not happy with KGF Hero's selfishness of Drowning the entire Gold(hardwork) in the name of Mom's Dream It is true but with a wrong tone & Again it's cinema So It is Director's Take #VenkateshMaha."

Here's what Twitterati have to say about Venkatesh Maha's comment on Yash's role in KGF 2:

Yash and Prashanth Neel's film KGF 2 managed to put the Kannada film industry on a global map. Backed by Hombale Films, KGF 2 broke many records not only down South but even in the Hindi belt.

