Director Venu Sriram spills the beans about Allu Arjun’s upcoming film ICON

Talking during an interview, ICON's director stated that the Allu Arjun starrer will be rolled on the floors soon.
Producer Dil Raju & Co officially announced their fourth collaboration with Stylish Star Allu Arjun on his birthday last year, and the project has been titled as ICON. Directed by Venu Sriram, who shot to his fame after the film MCA, it was expected that the film will go on floors after Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramloo was released. However, it got delayed due to unknown reasons, then Allu Arjun joined the sets of Pushpa directed by Sukumar.

Now, it looks like the film’s back on the headlines. During an interaction with a TV channel, director Venu Sriram confirmed that the film is still on the cards. He added that the film will goon floors after their current commitments are wrapped up. The director is currently busy with the making of Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming directorial Vakeel Saab. The makers of ICON had revealed a title poster where Allu can be seen travelling on his bike.

Meanwhile, speaking about his latest directorial Vakeel Saab with Pawan Kalyan, Venu Sriram was quoted as saying by The Times Of India, “Vakeel Saab is a social drama which talks about moralising, judgement and outright physical harm that women face. It cannot be churned into an out & out commercial entertainer. However, staying true to the original script, we’ve made certain changes to suit Pawan Kalyan’s body language. His characterisation will surely strike the right chord with both fans and common audience. I am eagerly waiting for the film to hit the theaters in early 2021.”

