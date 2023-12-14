Director Vetrimaaran shares BIG update about shoot schedule of Suriya’s Vaadivaasal

Director Vetrimaaran, in a recent media interaction, revealed that Vaadivaasal with Suriya in the lead role will happen only after the release of his next film, Viduthalai Part 2. The director revealed that only a small flashback portion of the latter is yet to be finished, and once he releases the film, he will start filming for the Suriya starrer.

Vetrimaaran on Suriya starrer Vaadivaasal’s filming

Coming to Vaadivaasal's making earlier, the director revealed that the film's pre-production works are currently underway, with animatronics-related work going on in London. The director had earlier confirmed that they had decided to scan a real-life bull with which Suriya had trained and was creating a mechanized robot of it.

Several rumors were going around on the internet that the film had been shelved as Suriya was committed to other projects, but director Vetrimaaran re-iterated it, this time conveying an update about Viduthalai Part 2 as well.

In fairness, the last official update about the film was given last year for Suriya's birthday, where the makers shared a glimpse of the actor training the nuances of a Jallikaatu fighter. The film is highly riding on the sport of Jallikattu, and Suriya has undergone rigorous training for the same.

Advertisement

Suriya's lineups

Suriya is currently shooting for his next film, Kanguva, with Siruthai fame Siva helming the project. The film, which is a period-action thriller, features Suriya as a valiant warrior with actors like Disha Patani, Bobby Deol, KS Ravikumar, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, and many more coming together for it.

Other than that, Suriya is confirmed to play the lead role in director Sudha Kongara's next film, which is said to revolve around college politics rooted in the anti-Hindi agitations of Tamil Nadu, opposing the Hindi imposition in Southern states of India. The film also has Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Verma, and Nazriya Fahadh in prominent roles.

Furthermore, Suriya is also expected to play a cameo role in the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru, starring Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan in the leading roles.

Vetrimaaran's work front

Director Vetrimaaran is currently finishing up the second part of his two film-franchise Viduathalai starring Soori and Vijay Sethupathi in the leading roles. The film is expected to be finished soon after which Vetrimaaran will move towards Vaadivaasal.

In addition, there are also rumors that Vetrimaaran is slated to direct Ajith Kumar for the actor's 64th film, along with rumors of working with Thalapathy Vijay still doing the rounds.

ALSO READ: Vetrimaaran OPENS up about exceeding budget in Viduthalai Part 1; says 'still don’t know what I’m doing...'