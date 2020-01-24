Disco Raja: Bobby Simha says Ravi Teja brings a lot of genuineness to his act

Now, in an interview, Bobby Simha candidly admits that Ravi Teja is a very positive person to work along with.

National Award-winning south actor Bobby Simha spoke candidly in an interview with IndianExpress.com about many things with respect to his film Disco Raja. The south drama will see Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja in the lead. The talented actor Bobby Simha will be essaying the brutal and ruthless villain to the lead star. The film will be releasing today in cinemas. The south actor Bobby Simha is seen killing all those who stand up against him, in the film's teaser.

The film Disco Raja which reportedly falls under the science fiction genre will see the lead star Ravi Teja step out of a swanky car with a massive tape recorder placed on his shoulders. Disco Raja happens to be one of the most highly anticipated films from the south film industry. The south megastar Ravi Teja has pinned his hopes on the Vi Anand directorial as his previous flick did not perform well at the box office. Now, in an interview, Bobby Simha candidly admits that Ravi Teja is a very positive person to work along with. The arch nemesis of the lead actor played by Bobby, state further that Ravi Teja brings a lot of genuineness to his craft of acting.

The actor also mentions how the director likes to do content-based films. Bobby Simha as the rugged and intense villain will surely leave a lasting impression on the minds of the fans and film audience. The film Disco Raja also features actors Nabha Natesh, Payal Rajput and Tanya Hope.

(ALSO READ: Bobby Simha’s first look for Ravi Teja’s Disco Raja REVEALED)

Read More