Disco Raja Box Office Collection Day 1: Ravi Teja starrer witnesses a fair start

Ravi Teja’s Disco Raja was released on January 24, 2020, and it opened to a positive response from the audience. Media reports suggest that the film has managed to touch Rs 22 crore in its pre-release business. According to FilmiBeat, from the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the film collected Rs 2.54 crore on its first day of release. The film opened to an average collection from the worldwide market. Disco Raja's worldwide box office collection is Rs 3.5 crore to Rs 4.5 crore. As far as the world-wide theatrical rights are concerned, the film have been sold for Rs 19.2 crore.

Disco Raja is a science fiction movie directed by VI Anand and produced by Ram Talluri under SRT Entertainment banner. Bobby Simha, Payal Rajput and Nabha Natesh are the other key cast of the film. S Thaman has composed the music for the film. As far as the story is concerned, Disco Raja is set in the 80s. Ravi Teja played the role of a gangster who loves disco music, and Bobby Simha played the main antagonist.

In the film, Tanya Hope played a scientist, while Nabha Natesh played the hero’s love interest. Payal Rajput, on the other hand, was seen in retro avatar. The director made sure all the female leads had their own sensible parts when they come at various stages in the life of Ravi Teja. Ravi Teja’s super hit film Amar Akbar Anthony also had music composition by S Thaman. Karthik Ghattamaneni has cranked the camera.