Disco Raja Full HD Movie Leaked by Tamilrockers: Ravi Teja's film is free online post few hours of its release

The Ravi Teja starrer Disco Raja which was released yesterday i.e. January 24 was leaked online just few hours after its release. Read on to know more.

Ravi Teja starrer Disco Raja, which was one of the most anticipated release of the January, got leaked online. Unfortunately, the HD quality of the movie, which was released yesterday i.e. January 24 is available for download within few hours of the movie's release. The movie which is getting rave reviews from masses and critics may get negatively impacted by the leak. In the past too, we have seen many big-ticket movies getting leaked online and became the victim of online piracy. The leaks have often impacted box office collections. Even the recent releases such as Sarileru Neekevvaru, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, and Darbar fell prey to piracy. Government officials have taken measures to curb the menace, however, it seems that stricter actions will be required to stop the same.

Speaking of Disco Raja, the science fiction action drama is directed by VI Anand. Aside from Teja, the movie also features Payal Rajput, Nabha Natesh, Tanya Hope, Vennela Kishore, Satya, and Ajay and Bobby Simha among others. While S. Thaman composed the music, Ram Talluri bankrolled the movie under the SRT Entertainment banner. Karthik Gattamneni cranked the camera and Navin Nooli handled the editing.

Check out the trailer of the movie right below.

The Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja's fans are anticipating the movie to be a hit and as his previous outing had bombed the box office and many had high hopes from Disco Raja. What are your views on the same? Did you like the movie? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Filmibeat

