Disco Raja Movie Review: Ravi Teja starrer opens to a positive response from the audience

Ravi Teja's Disco Raja has finally hit the screens and is getting positive response from the audience and critics alike. Check it out.

Amidst strong promotions and amazing trailer that was well received from the audience, Ravi Teja’s Disco Raja has finally hit the screens today, January 24, 2020. Directed by Vi Anand, the film is a science fiction film and this has caused an immense buzz among the moviegoers. Disco Raja features three leading ladies, Nabha Natesh, Payal Rajput and Priyanka Jawalkar. The talented actor Bobby Simha essays the brutal and ruthless villain to the lead star. Well, the film is finally out for the audience and it has opened to a positive start.

Ravi Teja's Disco Raja is getting positive response from the audience and critics alike. While a section of the audience is like the first half of the film, the others have been praising about Ravi Teja's action avatar. The film has got a decent start and it remains to see how well Disco Raja can perform at the box office. One of the Twitter users wrote, "first half bagundi .. second half lo oka 20 mins bearable..thaman bgm peaks .. prod values and Ravi teja performance bagundi .. one time watch for mass Maharaj."

Are you planning to watch Disco Raja? Check out what the audience has to say about the film: #DiscoRaja .. first half bagundi .. second half lo oka 20 mins bearable..thaman bgm peaks .. prod values and Ravi teja performance bagundi .. one time watch for mass maharaj — ch sudheer (@sudheer_4Nag) January 24, 2020

#DiscoRajaDay SUPER-B Story, Climax Seems Intresting and will Create HYPE - Among Audience First -Half : Good and Intresting Second -Half : Excellent Acting : Superb #Raviteja Best Film till Date Direction : #ViAnand Seems Missing in 1st-Half#DiscoRaja @RaviTeja_offl — FARUK RAM (@shaikfa34072144) January 24, 2020

#DiscoRaja

Mass Maharaj Is Back with A BANG!

Ok First Half! Super second half!@MusicThaman Anna! BGM ichi padesav..! Huge asset to the movie !@RaviTeja_offl energy @Dir_Vi_Anand unique concept #Kartik visuals top notch !

Must watch — Karthik (@nameiskarthiik) January 24, 2020

Been a great great great great fan of your work @Dir_Vi_Anand garu..mindblown watching your #EPC & #Okkakshanam..Hope #DiscoRaja takes your stature to next level which you truly deserve for your different taking style..Hearing super positive reports for #DiscoRaja .Congrats sir — Akhil Arelly (@akhil_arelly) January 24, 2020

Wishing Blockbuster Success to #DiscoRaja team andhariki

A Very Good Come film from @RaviTeja_offl anna..

Super Hit Anthe..!!@MusicThaman anna BGM was Extraordinary..!! #Thaman anna inka BGMS... Thaman anna sir Thaman Anthe..!!

Neelati music director Never Before Never After :) — Sai kumar Mandadi (@MandadiSaiKuma9) January 24, 2020

#DiscoRaja mass maharaj deferent style good twist intervel 2nd off good overal hit bomma 3.25 rating go watch enjoy — Ganesh A (@GaneshA53958411) January 24, 2020

Speaking about the film, director Vi Anand in an interview to the Times of India said, “I had the basic idea for Disco Raja’s story ten years ago, but it’s been only a year and a half since I’ve found enough material to frame it right. The film will have many entertaining elements and is the most important film of my career.”

