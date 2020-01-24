Disco Raja Movie Review: Ravi Teja starrer opens to a positive response from the audience

Ravi Teja's Disco Raja has finally hit the screens and is getting positive response from the audience and critics alike. Check it out.
5502 reads Mumbai
Amidst strong promotions and amazing trailer that was well received from the audience, Ravi Teja’s Disco Raja has finally hit the screens today, January 24, 2020. Directed by Vi Anand, the film is a science fiction film and this has caused an immense buzz among the moviegoers. Disco Raja features three leading ladies, Nabha Natesh, Payal Rajput and Priyanka Jawalkar. The talented actor Bobby Simha essays the brutal and ruthless villain to the lead star. Well, the film is finally out for the audience and it has opened to a positive start. 

Ravi Teja's Disco Raja is getting positive response from the audience and critics alike. While a section of the audience is like the first half of the film, the others have been praising about Ravi Teja's action avatar. The film has got a decent start and it remains to see how well Disco Raja can perform at the box office. One of the Twitter users wrote, "first half bagundi .. second half lo oka 20 mins bearable..thaman bgm peaks .. prod values and Ravi teja performance bagundi .. one time watch for mass Maharaj." 

Are you planning to watch Disco Raja? Check out what the audience has to say about the film:

Speaking about the film, director Vi Anand in an interview to the Times of India said, “I had the basic idea for Disco Raja’s story ten years ago, but it’s been only a year and a half since I’ve found enough material to frame it right. The film will have many entertaining elements and is the most important film of my career.”

