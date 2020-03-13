Disco Raja star Ravi Teja to play the lead in Vakkantham Vamsi's upcoming film? Find Out

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Ravi Teja who last featured in the south flick Disco Raja has reportedly agreed to star in Naa Peru Surya director Vakkantham Vamsi's upcoming film.

The Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja who last featured in the south flick Disco Raja has reportedly agreed to star in Naa Peru Surya director Vakkantham Vamsi's upcoming film. There is no official update on the film. But there is a strong buzz in the south film industry that the Krack actor will be starring as the lead in the Vakkantham Vamsi directorial. The south star Ravi Teja is looking to make a blockbuster film with the director Vakkantham Vamsi as his previous film like Disco Raja, Nela Ticket, Amar Akbar Anthony and Touch Chesi Chudu did not perform well at the box office.

The south actor needs a strong script and an experienced director to helm a super hit film from him. Apart from the film with Vakkantham Vamsi's next film, Raja The Great actor will be featuring as the lead in Ramesh Varma's upcoming film. The dynamic duo of the actor and director had previously collaborated on a film titled Veera. The Mass Maharaja will star as the lead actor in the highly anticipated film called Krack. This film will also have south siren Shruti Haasan as the female lead. The south superstar Ravi Teja will be essaying the role of a police officer.

The first look of Krack has generated a lot of curiosity in the minds of the fans and film audience. Krack is expected to hit the big screen in the month of May. The teaser of the much-awaited film Krack has got the fans and followers of Ravi Teja very excited about the film as he is seen doing some jaw-dropping action and stunts.

