Disco Raja Teaser: Ravi Teja makes for a fierce and stylish hero in the action thriller

The south megastar Ravi Teja will be seen in the upcoming film called Disco Raja. The makers of the film released the teaser of the much-awaited film called Disco Raja. This film will see Ravi Teja as the lead actor. The south superstar who is fondly known as Mass Maharaja will be seen in a very unique character. In the teaser, the lead star Ravi Teja is seen taking on the villain in a very stylish way with a tape recorder that the hero carries on his shoulder.

The lead star Ravi Teja as the ultimate Disco Raja is very dapper and is surely winning hearts. The south superstar Ravi Teja will be seen in a sleek avatar as he takes on the bad forces in the film. The teaser of Disco Raja sees the villain, essayed by Bobby Simha killing all those who come in his way. The villain is very striking and will surely keep the fans and film audience guessing about his next move. The film is slated to hit the big screen on January 24. The fans and audience members are now eagerly waiting for the film to hit the silver screen. The film will also star Nabha Natesh, Payal Rajput and Tanya Hope.

The lead star Ravi Teja has a lot of hope riding on this new offering as few of his films in the past did not live up to the expectations of the fans and film audience. The south megastar Ravi Teja will also feature in a cop's role in the upcoming film called Krack. This film will have Ravi Teja opposite the south siren Shruti Haasan.

