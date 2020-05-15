Disco Shanthi, Silk Smitha to Mumtaz, Namitha: 10 most glamorous heroines of Tamil cinema

From Jayamalini in the black and white era to Mumtaj, Namitha and Raai Laxmi from the recent times, here are top 10 glamorous heroines of Kollywood.

While Tamil cinema has had strong heroines, family-oriented heroines and heroines who would act fearlessly in badass fight sequences; there has never been a shortage of glamorous heroines in Kollywood cinema. It will be fair to say that these heroines have added an extra pinch of masala in all the films that they have appeared in. From Jayamalini in the black and white era to the most recent Raai Laxmi, here are top 10 glamorous heroines of Kollywood, who have set the temperature soaring.

1. Raai Laxmi

Lakshmi Rai aka Raai Laxmi has acted in some megahit films including Mankatha and Saroja. While her role as a manipulative woman, who would make use of the situation in Mankatha was lauded by audience, her dance in Saroja would knock one out. The song ‘Kodana Kodi’ from Saroja will be played in almost all parties, with people trying to replicate her iconic step.

2. Kiran

Breaking the stereotypes, Kiran is yet another Kollywood actor, who proved that beauty has no shape. Her curvy figure and her amazing acting skills went hand in hand in her film. She is known for her role in Winner and in Kamal Haasan’s Anbe Sivam, her acting was critically acclaimed. She made her debut with Chiyaan Vikram’s Gemini, which was a mega hit film.

3. Namitha

Namitha made her acting debut in Kollywood’s romantic film Sontham, in which she played the love interest of two characters in a love triangle. People across Tamil Nadu are her fans for the way she says ‘Machaa’ during public appearances and her participation in Tamil reality got her instant fame. In 2019, she tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Veerendra Chowdary.

4. Mumtaj

Mumtaj, who gained a huge fan base after her participation in the second season of Tamil reality show Bigg Boss, made her Kollywood debut in the film Sonnalthan Kaadhala by T Rajendran. She went on to share the screen space with Thalapathy Vijay in SJ Suryah directorial Kushi. Though she was presumed to be a glamorous heroine, she managed to get an ‘amma’ image with Bigg Boss.

5. Ragasiya

Though she did not appear in many films, her song sequence ‘Sirichi Sirichi Vantha’ from Kamal Haasan’s Vasool Raja MBBS has gained her fan base bigger than many who have acted in a handful of films.

6. Vichitra

Vichitra is yet another talented actor who is known for her supporting roles in top films including Rajinikanth’s Muthu. Her beautiful features along with laudable acting skills are the major reasons for her success in the industry. Now, she has debuted in small screen and she is currently playing the main antagonist in a television series called Rasaathi, in which Kollywood’s most famous comedian Senthil plays a key role.

7. Ranjitha

Ranjitha, who has now become a sannyasin and a follower of self-proclaimed godman Nithyananda, made her acting debut with Tollywood film Kadapa Reddemma. Following the release of a video clip, in which she was allegedly seen in an intimate way with the rape accused godman, she retired from the entertainment industry. Now, she is a full time sanyasin and a guru for new followers of the godman.

8. Silk Smitha

Silk Smitha was one of the most popular actresses in the South Indian film industry. She rose to fame with her role as Silk in the 1979 Tamil film Vandichakkaram. Known for erotic roles, she featured in films from all south Indian languages - Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada. She has acted in over 450 films. It came as a huge shocker to the fans of the actor, when Silk Smitha committed suicide at the age of 35 in 1996.

9. Disco Shanthi

Disco Shanthi, who has acted in more than 100 films in all South Indian languages, is widely known for her sensual dance steps in the songs of 80s. In Kollywood, almost all films in the 80s would have at least one ‘disco dance’ sequence, and in most of these songs, Shanthi would be the one ruling the whole sequence. This is how she in faced acquired the name ‘Disco Shanthi’.

10. Jayamalini

Veteran actress Jayamalini, who had her own throne in the entertainment industry in late 70s and early 80s, had acted with almost all the top stars of Tollywood, Kollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood in 70s and 80s. After she retired from acting, she settled down in Chennai, and has not been making any public appearances ever since.

