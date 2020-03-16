Discovery to launch streaming app 'Discovery Plus' with Rajinikanth’s episode ‘Into The Wild With Bear Grylls’

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Rajinikanth's episode for Discovery channel's Man Vs Wild, Into the Wild with Bear Grylls, will be the first episode to be aired in Discovery Channel's new streaming app.

In what comes as a piece of unexpected news, the Discovery channel has now entered the OTT market. The channel will be launching a streaming app 'Discovery Plus', and the first episode in the app will by Rajinikanth’s episode of ‘Into The Wild With Bear Grylls’. The channel has also announced that the episode will be aired on Discovery Plus at 6:00 AM on March 23, after which it will be aired on television 8:00 PM The episode’s Behind The Scenes will also be aired in the app.

Man vs Wild previously saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August 2019, and later, Bollywood superstar too took part in it. Former US President Barack Obama, Russian President Vladimir Putin also took part in the show. The show features celebrities exploring the wild with the help of Bear Grylls and overcoming the challenges that come the way and is a massive hit with global audiences. Rajinikanth’s episode was shot at Karnataka’s Bandipur Tiger Reserve and National Park.

On the work front, Rajinikanth will be seen next in Annatthe, directed by Siruthai Siva. The film is being produced by Sun Pictures and it has Khushbu Sundar, Meena, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj, Sathish and Soori among the others as the main cast. It is being reported that the film will be a rural drama. The film is currently being shot in Hyderabad Ramoji Film City and it is expected that the film will hit the big screens for Deepavali 2020.

Credits :DT Next

Read More