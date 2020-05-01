Disha Patani to make a special appearance in a song for Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa?

As per the latest reports, Disha Patani will be roped in for a special song alongside Allu Arjun in the Sukumar directorial Pushpa. Read on for more details.

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa is one of the most-awaited and talked about movies of the year. With multiple speculations arising about the action thriller in the past few days, fans are getting excited to watch it in the theatres soon. However, just like other movies, the progress of Pushpa has also been put to a halt owing to the extended period of lockdown in the country. In the midst of all this, another buzz about the movie is now doing rounds on the internet.

If media reports are to be believed, Bollywood diva will be roped in for a special song in Pushpa. She will be reportedly shaking a leg with none other than the stylish star Allu Arjun himself. The Bharat actress had earlier praised Bunny for his amazing dance moves in one of her Instagram posts. So, it would be really great to see the two actors come under one roof for a foot thumping number. For the record, Disha had made her debut in a South movie titled Loafer which was released in 2015.

Talking about Pushpa, it features Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. It has been co-produced by Y. Naveen and is directed by Sukumar. The music for the action drama has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Vijay Sethupathi was earlier roped in to play the villain’s role in Pushpa but has now reportedly walked out of the movie. He will be replaced by Bobby Simha if we go by the latest round of reports.

