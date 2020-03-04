Disha Patani REJECTED to star opposite Vijay Deverakonda in Puri Jagannadh's film?

While moviegoers are eagerly looking forward to know what's in stores next for them, according to latest reports, not Ananya Pandey but Disha Patani was the first choice for Vijay Deverakonda starrer.

Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming film, Fighter with Puri Jagannadh has been the talk of the town since its inception. The film stars Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey in the female lead role. The shooting of the upcoming action-drama kick-started in Mumbai and is progressing at the brisk pace. While moviegoers are eagerly looking forward to know what's in stores next for them, according to latest reports about the film, not Ananya Pandey but was the first choice for Vijay Deverakonda starrer.

Reportedly, the makers of the film approached Disha for the female lead role, however, she rejected it for the reasons well-known to her. Disha Patani is already a well-known face in the Telugu film industry. She made her Tollywood debut with Loafer opposite Varun Tej. The film is directed by Puri Jagannadh. Although, earlier reports were rife that Janhvi Kapoor has been locked for the film but later, they approached Ananya for the film and she really liked the concept. It's a fresh love-story which is loaded with action.

As reported earlier, the Hindi version of the upcoming film will be backed by 's Dharma Productions. Well, Vijay's last film World Famous Lover tanked at the box office. The film, which released last month failed to create the much-needed magic at the box office.

Now it remains to see after Dear Comrade and World Famous Lover's debacle, could Vijay Deverakonda bounce back again? What do you think? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

