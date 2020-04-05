Disha Patani to return to Tollywood? Here's what the actress has to say

Disha Patani is ready to return to Tollywood. The actress recently opened up saying that she settled in Bollywood after getting good opportunities. However, she is opened to doing South films as well.

, who was recently seen in Malang opposite Aditya Roy Kapur has hit the headlines after she opened up about doing films in South. The stunner rose to fame in Bollywood with M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story but that was not her debut film. The actress made her debut with a Telugu film, Loafer alongside Varun Tej in 2015. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Disha Patani played the character of a tour guide in the film. However, her debut film turned out to be a disaster and she later moved to Bollywood. While she was struggling to get good offers, Disha Patani bagged films like M.S.Dhoni: The Untold Story and Baaghi 2.

Well, now Disha is ready to return to Tollywood. The actress recently opened up saying that she settled in Bollywood after getting good opportunities. However, she is opened to doing South films, if offered a good script. Well, the South film industry’s relation with Bollywood and vice versa has been highly successful over the years. The young Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is all set to step in South Cinema with Vijay Deverakonda's Pan-India release, Fighter. On the other hand, will be seen in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

Recently, Disha had shared a video of Telugu star Allu Arjun showing off his cool moves in one of the songs from Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "@alluarjun how do you do it (Smiling Face with Heart-Eyes emojis)"

To this, Bunny replied, "I love music. Good music makes me dance. Thank you for the compliment."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha Patani has quite a few projects in the kitty. She will be seen in starrer Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai.

Credits :Tollywood Cinema

