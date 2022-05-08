Disha Patani set to be a part of Prabhas and Deepika Padukone's Project K; Gets a warm welcome.

Prabhas and Deepika Padukone have already begun work on Nag Ashwin's Project K. The shoot for the same has been underway since a few months and looks like there's a brand new addition to the already star-studded cast. Turns out, Bollywood actress Disha Patani has come onboard the project as she shared a small sneak peek before the official announcement comes through.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Disha shared a snapshot of a welcome gift basket that she received from Vyjayanthi Movies. The warm welcome note read: "Project K welcomes you! We are thrilled to have you onboard!" The gift basket included a bunch of stunning red and pink roses.

While the makers are yet to announce it officially, looks like Disha Patani's inclusion will be a rather interesting one. Take a look at Disha's post on Project K below:

Prabhas and Deepika have been shooting for the film in Hyderabad. According to reports, the makers have created a massive set at Ramoji Film City and director Nag Ashwin is leaving no stone unturned.

Interestingly, Project K promises to push the boundaries of visual effects in India and give audiences a story that will leave them at the edge of their seats. The film is being shot with Arri Alexa technology, making it the first Indian film to use this cutting-edge technology.

Project K is a pan-Indian movie and will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

