Disha Patani set to be a part of Prabhas and Deepika Padukone's Project K; Gets a warm welcome
Taking to her Instagram Story, Disha Patani shared a snapshot of a welcome gift basket that she received from Vyjayanthi Movies.
Prabhas and Deepika Padukone have already begun work on Nag Ashwin's Project K. The shoot for the same has been underway since a few months and looks like there's a brand new addition to the already star-studded cast. Turns out, Bollywood actress Disha Patani has come onboard the project as she shared a small sneak peek before the official announcement comes through.
Taking to her Instagram Story, Disha shared a snapshot of a welcome gift basket that she received from Vyjayanthi Movies. The warm welcome note read: "Project K welcomes you! We are thrilled to have you onboard!" The gift basket included a bunch of stunning red and pink roses.
While the makers are yet to announce it officially, looks like Disha Patani's inclusion will be a rather interesting one. Take a look at Disha's post on Project K below:
Prabhas and Deepika have been shooting for the film in Hyderabad. According to reports, the makers have created a massive set at Ramoji Film City and director Nag Ashwin is leaving no stone unturned.
Interestingly, Project K promises to push the boundaries of visual effects in India and give audiences a story that will leave them at the edge of their seats. The film is being shot with Arri Alexa technology, making it the first Indian film to use this cutting-edge technology.
Project K is a pan-Indian movie and will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages.
