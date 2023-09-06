Divya Spandana's death rumors DEBUNKED: Actress is on vacation in Geneva

Divya Spandana aka Ramya's shocking death rumors left the internet in shock. A few hours ago, on Wednesday, rumors of Divya's death flooded social media and several fans also tweeted RIP messages. However, later it has been confirmed that she is alive and doing fine. The actor-politician is currently on vacation in Geneva.

Divya aka Ramya Spandana is alive and doing fine

A few media outlets and PRO posted about Divya Spandana's death. As soon as the news went viral, her friends and journalists took to Twitter and confirmed that it was fake news. Journalist Chitra Subramaniam shared a photo with Divya from Geneva and put an end to the shocking death rumors.

She tweeted, "I just spoke to @divyaspandana. She's well and en route to Prague tomorrow, and then to Bangalore."



Recently, on August 25, Divya took to Instagram and shared a sneak peek into her vacation in Geneva. The actress captured the scenic views of the city, delicious food and beautiful selfies. She captioned the photos, "In the summertime."

Who is Ramya aka Divya Spandana?

Divya Spandana, popularly known by her screen name Ramya Spandana, is a well-known actress in Kannada and Tamil film industry. Ramya made her debut debut with Puneeth Rajkumar's 2003 Kannada film Abhi and acted in many blockbuster films. In Tamil, she made her debut with the 2004 film Kuththu. Some of her well-acclimed movies are films Aakash, Gowramma, Amrithadhare, Arasu, Polladhavan, Mussanjemaatu, Sanju Weds Geetha and etc. The actress is still remembered for her performance in Gautham Vasudev Menon's Vaaranam Aayiram. Her remarkable talents have earned her numerous accolades, including the Karnataka State Film Award, National Award, etc.

However, in 2013, Ramya announced quitting movies to pursue her career in politics. She held the esteemed position of Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha, representing Mandya in Karnataka. After a few years, in 2016, she made her comeback to movies with Nagarahavu.