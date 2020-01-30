Divyaa Unni glows in motherhood as she shares photo of her newborn baby girl

Yesteryear actor Divyaa Unni, who is still remembered for her laudable performances in her movies, took to Instagram and shared a picture. In the picture, she can be seen along with her new bundle of joy. The photo, which had Divyaa Unni and her newborn baby girl, was all things love.Even though she has not been in the limelight since 2012, she is still being followed by her fans on social media. Earlier, during christmas, she announced the world that she was expecting, with a series of photos, in which she flaunted her baby bump. She was accompanied by her other two kids in the photos.

Divyaa Unni started her acting career as a child actor with 'Ente Mamattukkuttiyammakk.' She made a mark as a female lead actor with Vinayan directorial 'Kalyana Sougandhikam'. Her performances in movies 'Churam', 'Sooryaputhran', 'Aakasha Ganga' will always remain in our hearts.

She tied the knot in 2002, after which Divyaa Unni quit acting. After about 14 years of marriage with Dr Sudhir Shekhara, in 2016, Divyaa ended the relationship with him. She has two kids from the first marriage. In 2018, Divyaa got married to an engineer from the USA, Arun Kumar. The couple moved to Houston and Divyaa has started a dance school there. Although she wasn't active in the entertainment industry, she has been doing stage performances.