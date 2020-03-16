Divyaa Unni’s adorable picture with her little munchkin is unmissable; Check it out

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

South actor Divyaa Unni took to her Instagram space and shared a photo of her newborn daughter while revealing that she has turned two months.

It goes without saying that former South star Divyaa Unni has been making headlines ever since she released a photo, flaunting her baby bump. Now, the actor shared a photo of her newborn. In the photo, Divyaa can be seen holding the baby, as the baby looks into the camera. The actor, who is still remembered for her laudable performances in her movies, took to her Instagram space to share the photo. Earlier, in a post, she revealed that they have named the newborn baby as Aishwarya. In the picture, she can be seen along with her new bundle of joy.

Earlier, during Christmas, she announced that she was expecting, with some photos on social media. Divyaa Unni started her acting career as a child actor with 'Ente Mamattukkuttiyammakk.' She made a mark as a female lead actor with Vinayan directorial 'Kalyana Sougandhikam'. Her performances in movies 'Churam', 'Sooryaputhran', 'Aakasha Ganga' will always remain in our hearts.

Divyaa Unni quit acting in 2002, after her wedding with Dr Sudhir Shekhara. After about 14 years of marriage with him, in 2016, their relationship ended due to their differences in the marriage. She has two kids from the first marriage. In 2018, Divyaa got married to an engineer from the USA, Arun Kumar. The couple moved to Houston and Divyaa has started a dance school there. Although she wasn't active in the entertainment industry, she has been doing stage performances.

Credits :Instagram

Read More