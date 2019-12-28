Divyaa Unni’s baby bump photo is beyond adorable; Check it out

Mollywood actor Divya Unni, took to Instagram and shared a picture, in which she can be seen flaunting her baby bump.

Yesteryear actor Divyaa Unni, who is still remembered for her laudable performances in her movies, took to Instagram on Christmas and shared a picture. In the picture, she can be seen flaunting her baby bump in a white sweatshirt. Even though she has not been in the limelight since 2012, she is still being followed by her fans on social media. The star is now expecting a baby with hubby Arun.

Sharing a series of pictures during Christmas celebration, she described the beauty of pregnancy, quoting Helen Keller. She wrote, “The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched - they must be felt with the heart - Helen Keller.” Divyaa Unni started her acting career as a child actor with 'Ente Mamattukkuttiyammakk.' She made a mark as a female lead actor with Vinayan directorial 'Kalyana Sougandhikam'. Her performances in movies 'Churam', 'Sooryaputhran', 'Aakasha Ganga' will always remain in our hearts.

She tied the knot in 2002, after which Divyaa Unni quit acting. After about 14 years of marriage with Dr Sudhir Shekhara, in 2016, Divyaa ended the relationship with him. She has two kids from the first marriage. In 2018, Divyaa got married to an engineer from the USA, Arun Kumar. The couple moved to Houston and Divyaa has started a dance school there. Although the she wasn't active in the entertainment industry, she has been doing stage performances.

Check out Divyaa Unni's below:

Credits :Instagram

Read More