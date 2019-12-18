Divyadarshini aka DD to host a new game show? Find Out

The first round will be Dumb Charades relay. The second, third and fourth round will see participants facing various tasks.

Divyadarshini will be hosting a brand-new game show called Speed Get Set Go for Vijay TV. As per reports, the new game show will air every Sunday at 1 pm. The concept of this show is considered to be very different and unique that what the viewers have seen so far. The game show titled Get Set Go will have two teams. Each team from the game will have three male and female participants who are very popular in the media industry. The game is all about the challenges and tasks that both the teams face. There are multiple levels of tasks that both the teams to execute.

The first round will be Dumb Charades relay. The second, third and fourth round will see participants facing various tasks. The game Speed Get Set Go is said to be very testing in nature along with being competitive and the contestants will be tested for their spontaneity. In the competitive round one member from each team has to execute the tasks simultaneously. The individual team member who is faster and does the task quickly and within the stipulated time will get additional points to their respective teams.

In the episode airing on 21 December the participants include names like, super singer fame Rajalakshmi, Malavika, Soundarya, Senthil, Lokesh, Sathya. The game show Get Set Go is not only about playing the tasks but it also has loads of exciting things filled with fun and frolic. The moments on the show are meant to entertain and enthral the viewers.

