Divyansha Kaushik and Rajisha Vijayan to play the leading ladies in Ravi Teja starrer Ramarao On Duty

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja opened the box office after the first wave of the Coronavirus this year with Krack (2021) and scored a super hit. Now, he is all set to entertain the audience with a new film titled Ramarao On Duty, directed by Sarath Mandava. Recently, the first look of the film was released and it was received with a massive response on social media. The film is on roll with back to back updates and shooting schedules. This morning, the makers announced the lead aldies of the film.

The makers of the film took to social media and announced the two leading ladies of the film. Divyansha Kaushik of Majili fame and Malayalam actress Rajisha Vijayan have been roped in as the leading ladies of the film. This film will mark the debut of Rajisha Vijayan in Telugu and Divyansha is already well known for her performance in Majili. Sharing the news on twitter, makers wrote, ''Team #RamaRaoOnDuty welcomes its lovely leading ladies @itsdivyanshak & @rajisha_vijayan on board.”

Ramarao On Duty is touted to be an action thriller and is jointly produced by SLV Cinemas and RT Team Works banners. The shooting of the film is currently progressing in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, Ravi Teja is awaiting the release of his movie Khiladi directed by Ramesh Varma. The movie has been postponed due to the second wave of the Coronavirus. Dimple Hayathi and Meenakshi Chaudhary are the leading ladies. The actor also has a movie lined up with the director Trinadh Rao Nakkina.

