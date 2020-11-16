  1. Home
Diwali 2020: Keerthy Suresh enjoys bursting crackers with family & her series of photos has lit up Internet

For the celebrations, Keerthy Suresh picked sharara outfit and needless to say, she looked gorgeous.
21173 reads Mumbai
Keerthy Suresh Diwali celebrations Diwali 2020: Keerthy Suresh enjoys bursting crackers with family & her series of photos has lit up Internet
National-Award winning actress Keerthy Suresh has treated us with beautiful photos this festive season and we just can't stop talking about it. Most importantly, we are amazed by her simplicity and how she finds happiness in every little thing while spending time with her family. The stunner recently took to Instagram and shared a series of photos from Diwali celebrations. Keerthy also shared a glimpse of her bursting firecrackers with family and friends. Sharing a few photos on IG, the Mahanati actress wrote, "Started with dressing up and mandatory Diwali poses!." 

For the festival of lights, Keerthy Suresh shared a perfect fam-jam picture and wrote, "Diwali mornings can be quite adventurous, as we can see!" For the celebrations, Keerthy picked sharara outfit and needless to say, she looked gorgeous. She aced her traditional look with a pair of jhumki earrings and jutti. Meanwhile, the actress also shared a few beautiful throwback photos of her parents as she wished them on their birthday. Posting a lovely note for them, Keerthy Suresh wrote, "Happy birthday Amma and Acha...Cheers to more and more laughter and birthdays together." 

Also Read: Saani Kaayidham: Dhanush shares Keerthy Suresh and Selvaraghavan's new poster and it will leave you stunned 

On the professional front, Keerthy Suresh has a lot of films in the kitty. The Mahanati actress will be seen in films like Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Patta and Rajinikanth's Annaatthe. 

Credits :Instagram

