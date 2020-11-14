Diwali 2020: Rakul Preet Singh, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Raashi Khanna share photos and wish fans on the festival

Taking to their social media spaces, celebrities shared their wishes and photos during the festival of lights.

Since morning, social media is flooded with messages for Diwali by fans and celebrities. While some have shared their good wishes, others have shared their photos too. Naga Chaitanya, who wished his fans and followers on Twitter, shared an unseen poster of his upcoming film Love Story with Sai Pallavi. Sharing the photo, he wrote, “Wishing everyone a safe and happy Diwali ! #LoveStory @Sai_Pallavi92 @sekharkammula @SVCLLP #AmigosCreations @AsianSuniel @pawanch19 @adityamusic #NC19”.

Rashmika Mandanna wrote on her Twitter space, “Happy Diwali / Deepavali you guys! No crackers.. not ok. Have lots of sweets today… stay with family... celebrate... enjoy!! Stay safe. Stay happy. God bless us all with a safer and a better tomorrow…” Kalyani Priyadarshan shared her throwback photo of her Diwali celebration. She wrote, “#Throwbackpic - to a Diwali where the word Covid didn’t exist in most of our vocabularies... This year despite everything that’s happening , I hope everyone manages to find their reason to smile and be hopeful for a better tomorrow. Have a happy (and safe) Diwali #HappyDiwali”.

Nagarjuna Akkineni shared his photo from the Bigg Boss sets and wrote, “Wishing you and your family a very #happyDiwali! May the light of this Diwali drive away the darkness in our lives and continue to do so!!” Raashi Khanna shared her photos while lighting diyas and wrote, “May the light of the diyas illuminate your life with joy and prosperity.. Wish you all a very #HappyDiwali”.

Credits :Twitter

