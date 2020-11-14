Diwali 2020: Samantha Akkineni, Mahesh Babu, Kajal Aggarwal wish their fans on the festival of lights

Sharing their photos and wishes on social media, celebrities sent their good wishes to their fans and followers on Diwali.

As the festival of lights is here, social media is flooded with Diwali wishes from fans and celebrities. While the festival by itself is keeping our spirits up, wishes from our favourite celebrities are making the day more special. Taking to their social media accounts, Samantha Akkineni, Mahesh Babu and Kajal Aggarwal sent their wishes to their fans and followers. While Samantha and Mahesh Babu shared their photos, newlywed Kajal Aggarwal shared her wishes.

She wrote, “May the light that we celebrate at Diwali show us the way and lead us together on the path of peace and social harmony. Wishing everyone a very Happy Birthday”. Samantha Akkineni, on the other hand, wished for Diwali and urged her followers to buy handloom and help the artisans. She wrote, “Every outfit we wear always has a story, the story of the people who weave, dye and stitch these beautiful looks together. They bring joy, colour and style to our lives and lighten up our celebrations. It’s time to support and make Diwali special for them. This Diwali, let’s light up the days of people who make these visions possible our Artisans, Our Weavers, Our Craftsmen.”

Mahesh Babu took to his social media space and shared his photo while wishing his fans. He wrote, “Wishing you all a very happy Diwali! While we spread the light of love, hope and joy, let's remember to keep ourselves and the environment safe from pollution. Shine bright, always.”

