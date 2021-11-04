Diwali 2021: Mahesh Babu, Keerthy Suresh, Priyamani, Dhanush & other South celebs wish fans happiness and joy
To celebrate Diwali 2021, many South celebrities took to social media and to wish fans happiness and joy. Superstar Mahesh Babu, Nani, Dhanush, Keerthy Suresh, Priyamani Raj and many others penned heartfelt Diwali wishes for their fans and well-wishers.
Mahesh Babu wrote, "Wishing you all a happy Diwali! Spread the light of hope, love and happiness always."
Ram Pothineni, who had sustained injuries while working out in the gym shared he is still recovering as he wishes Happy Diwali to his fans.
Dhanush tweeted, "Wishing you all a very happy Diwali...may the festival of light bring lot of peace , good health and good luck. Om Namashivaya."
Check out what the celebs have to say this Diwali 2021:
On the occasion of Deepavali, Sai Pallavi shared her first look sporting a Bengali look from Nani starrer Shyam Singha Roy.
Venkatesh Daggubati shared a new poster of F3 as he tweeted, "Wishing everyone light, health and prosperity this Diwali. See you in the theatres on 25th Feb !."
